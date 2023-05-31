    বাংলা

    Bail for Pakistan's Imran Khan extended by three days: lawyer

    Khan has expressed fears that the government is planning to arrest his wife as part of what he says is a campaign against him

    Reuters
    Published : 31 May 2023, 12:07 PM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 12:07 PM

    The bail for Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been extended by three days in the Al Qadir Trust graft case, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

    Khan's May 9 arrest sparked widespread protests by his supporters, raising fresh worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

    He has denied any wrongdoing.

    He was freed on bail on May 12 for an initial two weeks.

    Khan and his wife are both accused in the case, which pertains to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University of which the former premier and his spouse are trustees.

    Khan, a former cricket hero turned politician who was ousted as prime minister in April 2022, has expressed fears that the government is planning to arrest his wife as part of what he says is a campaign against him.

    Khan's lawyer, Gohar Khan, said that the graft court had not issued an arrest warrant for Khan's wife, Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi.

    He added that she might be sent a questionnaire which she would be expected to answer.

    Khan's party spokesman Farrukh Habib has said the case is politically motivated and that the couple draw no financial benefit from the trust.

