Deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations

But this year, economic malaise seems to be eroding society's ability to cope.

Global factors have compounded consumer inflation as the country of 220 million people tries to finalise a bail-out agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Prices have been pushed higher by a weakening currency, energy tariff increases and a usual Ramadan spike.

Pakistan's inflation soared to a record 35% last month. Food inflation in March was at 47.1% and 50.2% for urban and rural areas respectively.

The turmoil as charities try to help the poorest lays bare the desperation that is likely to get worse as the impact of inflation is compounded by smaller donations of the traditional zakat alms for the poor, according to five aid groups that Reuters spoke to.

"People that would donate small amounts are now showing up asking for help while people that used to donate large amounts are saying they're struggling and scaling back," Ansar Burney, head of the Ansar Burney Trust told Reuters.

"There has been a 50% reduction in donations this year, while there has been a 50% increase in people seeking help."

'DONOR FATIGUE'

With prices rising, the funds that donors are giving are not stretching as far as they did.

"Charities are struggling to deal with rising inflation and costs the same way households are. There has also been a rise in the number of people heading our way for help," said Ramzan Chhipa, founder of the Chhipa welfare association.

Higher fuel prices make providing an ambulance service ever more difficult, says Faisal Edhi, a philanthropist and chief of Pakistan's largest charity operation the Edhi Foundation. The group's ambulances took away the injured and the bodies of Saad and the others killed in the Karachi crush.

"Our services are becoming costly and we aren't always able to reach the people ... We've already spent a substantial amount from our reserves,” Edhi said.

Edhi said there had also been an increasing number of men committing suicide because they could not support their families, including one man who was a friend of his.

The Saylani Welfare Trust runs soup kitchens in Karachi's poorest neighbourhoods where surging numbers of people are hoping for a meal but donations to fund the service are falling.

Trustee Arif Lakhani said where in the past up to 500 people would turn up, now it is up to 1,000 while donations have fallen by about half.

"In fact, I'd say donations are 40% of what they were," he said.