India market regulator seeks more time to complete Adani group probe

India's market regulator has sought 15 more days to complete its probe into the Adani group's dealings, it said in a filing before the country's Supreme Court.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which was due to submit its report on Monday, said it has completed looking into 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for investigation.

SEBI has sought more information from other regulators and foreign jurisdictions to plan a further course of action.