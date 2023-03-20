India to boost aviation infrastructure as demand booms

India outlined plans on Monday to invest billions of dollars in airports, aircraft and recruitment as the world's fastest-growing economy seeks to meet booming air travel demand.

Growth will include new airports, more regulators and air traffic controllers, and new flying schools, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told an industry audience.

"We need to put in place the civil aviation infrastructure and capabilities that by 2047 would be able to support a $20 trillion economy within India," Scindia told the CAPA India Aviation Summit in New Delhi.