July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    India elects first president from tribal community

    Lawmakers chose India's first president from the country's tribal communities on Thursday, which could boost the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party among marginalised groups ahead of the 2024 general election.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 4:39 PM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 5:33 PM

    Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old teacher turned politician, will be the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role as head of the republic when she takes office on July 25 at the start of a five-year term.

    More than 4,500 state and federal lawmakers voted in the presidential election on Monday and ballots were counted on Thursday. Murmu's victory was assured as she was backed by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dominates federal and state politics.

    "A daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" Modi said on Twitter.

    Born into a family of the Santhal tribe from the state of Odisha, Murmu started her career as a school teacher and actively participated in community issues.

    She later joined mainstream politics and served as a BJP state lawmaker in Odisha before becoming governor of the eastern state of Jharkhand.

    Her election is seen as the BJP's outreach to India's tribal communities, which comprise more than 8 percent of its 1.4 billion people.

    "The BJP will want to offset any anti-incumbency of the last 10 years in 2024, and one of the ways to do that is to go for a new vote-base," political columnist Neerja Choudhary told Reuters.

    Murmu beat the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP finance minister and now a fierce critic of Modi, winning nearly twice as many votes.

    The Indian president acts as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces but the prime minister holds executive powers. Murmu will take over from Ram Nath Kovind.

    The president, nevertheless, has a key role during political crises, such as when a general election is inconclusive, by deciding which party is in the best position to form a government.

    RELATED STORIES
    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in new prime minister
    Gunawardena sworn in as new Sri Lanka PM
    His appointment comes a day after six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's new president
    Sri Lankan forces raid anti-government protest camp as new president takes office
    Sri Lankan forces raid anti-government protest camp
    Media footage shows soldiers in riot gear and armed with assault rifles tearing down the camp
    Sri Lanka's new president to appoint ally of ousted Rajapaksa as PM
    Sri Lanka's new president to appoint ally of ousted Rajapaksa as PM
    New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will appoint an ally of the ousted Rajapaksa dynasty as prime minister, four sources said on Thursday, a day after urging unity to find a way out of the c ...
    Sri Lanka swears in new president amid economic meltdown and soaring inflation
    Sri Lanka swears in new president amid economic meltdown and soaring inflation
    Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president on Thursday, a day after winning a vote in parliament and urging the island nation to come together to find a way out ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher