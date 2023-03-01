Pakistan's Feb CPI jumps 31.5%, highest rate in nearly 50 years

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) jumped 31.5% in February year-on-year, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, the highest annual rate in nearly 50 years, as prices of food, beverage and transportation surged more than 45%.

"February 2023 31.5% is the highest since 1974. The yearly average inflation for the financial year 1973-1974 was 32.78%," a spokesman for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics told Reuters.

Prices were up 4.3% in February from the previous month, the bureau said in a statement. In January, the CPI was up 27.55% year-on-year.

Food and nonalcoholic beverage prices rose by 45.07% over last year. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices jumped 47.59% due to an increased tax on cigarettes.