Pakistan mosque attacker wore police uniform, breached security: police chief

Pakistani police have identified the suicide bomber who attacked a mosque in Peshawar this week, the provincial police chief said on Thursday, adding that the attacker had breached security by wearing a police uniform.
The attack, which took place on Monday in a heavily fortified area called Police Lines, killed more than 100 people, all but three of them policemen.
Moazzam Jah Ansari, police chief of Khyber Pashtunkhwa province where Peshawar is located, told reporters the bomber was part of a "network" and had driven a motorcycle into the area.