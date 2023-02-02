    বাংলা

    Pakistan mosque attacker wore police uniform, breached security: police chief

    The attack, which took place on Monday in a heavily fortified area called Police Lines, killed more than 100 people, all but three of them policemen

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 07:25 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 07:25 AM

    Pakistani police have identified the suicide bomber who attacked a mosque in Peshawar this week, the provincial police chief said on Thursday, adding that the attacker had breached security by wearing a police uniform.

    The attack, which took place on Monday in a heavily fortified area called Police Lines, killed more than 100 people, all but three of them policemen.

    Moazzam Jah Ansari, police chief of Khyber Pashtunkhwa province where Peshawar is located, told reporters the bomber was part of a "network" and had driven a motorcycle into the area.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan, Sept 8, 2022.
    Can Pakistan break cycle of destruction in flood rebuilding?
    More than 1,700 people were killed and 8 million were displaced in the last nationwide flooding
    FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Sept 24, 2012.
    Hindenburg bet against Adani puzzles rival US short sellers
    Short sellers such as Hindenburg like to build positions quietly before unveiling their thesis about the company to maximise profits
    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port in Haifa Port, Israel Jan 31, 2023.
    Adani loses Asia's richest crown as stock rout deepens to $84bn
    Wednesday's stock losses saw Adani slip to 15th on Forbes rich list with an estimated net worth of $76.8 billion, below rival Mukesh Ambani
    Credit: PTI/Hindustan Times
    At least 14 die in India building fire
    Three of the dead victims are children and authorities say the death toll could rise as they are still working on the headcount

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher