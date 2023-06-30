    বাংলা

    Two dead in explosion at pharma factory in India's Andhra Pradesh state

    Several people have been injured in the fire which occurred in a factory of Sahithi Pharma

    Reuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 08:44 AM

    Two people died and several were injured in an explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

    India's Industries Minister, G Amarnath, said the fire occurred in a factory of Sahithi Pharma, the report added.

    Rescue operations are underway at the site of the incident, Indian Express said.

    The ownership of the factory could not be independently verified. Sahithi Pharma did not immediately respond to request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, June 7, 2023. Indian Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
    Manipur state chief ordered to ‘work harder’ to end violence
    At least 80 people have been killed and more than 40,000 forced to flee their homes after clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 between rival ethnic groups
    Women rest under a tree on a hot summer day in Ballia District in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Crematorium fills up as heatwave scorches Indian town
    India has an average of five to six heatwave events annually over its northern parts between March and June and sometimes until July
    Women labourers rest under a tree on a hot summer day near India Gate, in New Delhi, India May 15, 2023.
    Heatwave kills scores in northern India
    At least 54 people died in Uttar Pradesh and 45 others in neighbouring Bihar state as heatwave scorches the regions
    A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023.
    India train crash: hurtling into loop of disaster
    Preliminary findings point to a signal failure as the likely cause of the collision that led to the death of 275 people in the deadliest rail crash in more than two decades

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps