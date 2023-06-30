Two dead in explosion at pharma factory in India's Andhra Pradesh state

At least 80 people have been killed and more than 40,000 forced to flee their homes after clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 between rival ethnic groups
Two people died and several were injured in an explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the Indian Express newspaper reported.
India's Industries Minister, G Amarnath, said the fire occurred in a factory of Sahithi Pharma, the report added.
Rescue operations are underway at the site of the incident, Indian Express said.
The ownership of the factory could not be independently verified. Sahithi Pharma did not immediately respond to request for comment.