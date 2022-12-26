Nepal's new govt seeks to balance its ties with India, China in growth pursuit

Nepal's new government, led by a former Maoist rebel commander, will try to balance ties with its immediate neighbours China and India for the economic growth of one of the world's poorest countries, officials of the ruling coalition said.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda, surprisingly became prime minister on Sunday after leaving his previous coalition and with the support of the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and five other smaller groups. Last month’s elections returned a hung parliament.

UML's leader and Nepal's former prime minister, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, is believed to be pro-China.