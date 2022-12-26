    বাংলা

    Nepal's new govt seeks to balance its ties with India, China in growth pursuit

    Beijing and New Delhi have poured billions of dollars into aid and investment in Nepal, which is rich in potential to generate hydroelectric power

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Dec 2022, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2022, 08:24 AM

    Nepal's new government, led by a former Maoist rebel commander, will try to balance ties with its immediate neighbours China and India for the economic growth of one of the world's poorest countries, officials of the ruling coalition said.

    Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda, surprisingly became prime minister on Sunday after leaving his previous coalition and with the support of the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and five other smaller groups. Last month’s elections returned a hung parliament.

    UML's leader and Nepal's former prime minister, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, is believed to be pro-China.

    Nepal is one of several South Asian countries where India and China seek influence. India has long considered Hindu-majority Nepal, a Himalayan country of 30 million, as a natural ally based on their close historical ties and long open border.

    "We'll maintain relationships of equi-proximity with both our neighbours," Narayan Kaji Shrestha, a senior member of Prachanda's Maoist Centre party and who is expected to be a cabinet minister, said.

    "We must immediately focus on containing inflation, maintain reserves, raise capital expenses, narrow the trade deficit and lower interest rates."

    Other party leaders, speaking on the condition of anonymity before a swearing-in of new ministers, echoed Shrestha's view.

    Beijing and New Delhi have poured billions of dollars in aid and investment in Nepal, which is rich in potential to generate hydroelectric power.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, which is Nepal’s biggest trade and economic partner, was one of the first foreign leaders to wish Prachanda, who has been prime minister twice before.

    "The unique relationship between India & Nepal is based on deep cultural connect & warm people-to-people ties," Modi said on Twitter. "I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship."

    A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Kathmandu, in a Twitter post, also congratulated Prachanda on his appointment.

    Analysts said Nepal's $40 billion economy, emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, needed immediate attention of the new government which must regain the trust of investors and businesses as well as boost production.

    Inflation is at more than 8%, the highest in six years. Nepal also faces dwindling foreign exchange reserves, with an increasing dependence on imports of basic goods.

    Former Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada, who worked under Oli, said Prachanda must focus on boosting manufacturing products like cement for export, and agriculture to substitute imports.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Taliban fighter is seen at the Taliban flag-raising ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar 31, 2022.
    Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees
    It comes days after the Taliban-run administration ordered universities to close to women
    People enjoy Christmas illuminations and decorations in front of the Presidential Secretariat building in Colombo, on Dec 22, 2022
    Sri Lankan protest site gets Christmas carnival makeover
    The celebrations at the former protest site were a show of strength by the government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the executive director of a Colombo based think tank said
    Police officers and rescue workers gather at the site of a suicide car bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan, Dec 23, 2022.
    Suicide car bombing kills policeman in Pakistan
    The car was packed with explosives and headed for a high-value target in Karachi, the interior ministry said in a statement, giving no further details
    Sathiyaraj Silaksana, 27, holds her son S Saksan, 5, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia, at a cancer care transit home near Apeksha Hospital, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug 12, 2022. "Due to the current crisis in Sri Lanka, we are facing severe problems in transport and food," said Silaksana, "I have no option but to pay for my son's needs. My husband, is a construction worker. In order to pay for all these expenses we pawned our jewellery."
    Sri Lanka's cancer patients struggle amid economic chaos
    Hospitals countrywide have struggled to contend with severe drug shortages. Specialist facilities like cancer and eye hospitals are running on donations, a govt spokesperson says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher