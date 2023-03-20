    বাংলা

    Pakistan police arrest dozens of supporters of former PM Imran Khan

    Police in both Lahore and Islamabad confirmed the raids and the arrest of PTI workers they said were involved in clashes with police and arson

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 08:22 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 08:22 AM

    Police in Pakistan have arrested dozens of supporters and aides of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in raids in two cities as part of a crackdown on those involved in recent clashes with the security forces, Khan's party and police said on Monday.

    Supporters of Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), clashed with police in the city of Lahore last week as they attempted to arrest him at his home, and later with police in Islamabad as he arrived to appear before a court on Saturday.

    "Around 285 PTI supporters have been arrested in Lahore and Islamabad. Houses of all major leaders were raided by police last night," Khan's aide, Fawad Chaudhry, told Reuters.

    Khan, a former cricket star, was prime minister from 2018 until 2022, when he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote. Since then he has been demanding a snap election and holding protest rallies across the country to press his case.

    His successor as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has rejected his demand and said an election would be held as scheduled later this year.

    Khan, 70, is facing several legal cases, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday after a court issued warrants for his arrest for not appearing before it.

    Clashes between Khan's supporters and the security forces have brought a new round of political chaos to Pakistan, which is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

    Khan says the government and the powerful military are trying to stop him from contesting the next election, scheduled for November. If convicted in a case, Khan could face disqualification from the polls.

    Both the government and military deny this.

    Police in both Lahore and Islamabad confirmed the raids and the arrest of PTI workers they said were involved in clashes with police and arson.

    "Police are raiding the houses because seven cases on various charges, including terrorism, have been registered against the leaders and workers," Lahore police chief Bilal Kamiana told Reuters referring to the clashes with police.

    He said 125 activists had been arrested in Lahore, including some last week.

    In Islamabad, a police spokesman 198 PTI supporters had been arrested in connection with arson and attacks on police in which 58 people were injured and more than a dozen vehicles, including some police cars, were set ablaze.

    More raids were being carried out, the spokesman said.

    He said police had also gone to the home of a sitting PTI senator, Shibli Faraz, with a search warrant, but the senator was not home.

    Khan, remembered by many for his success as a cricket player and later for his charity work, won considerable support among sections of the electorate with his conservative, nationalistic policies.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters, during what they call 'a true freedom march', to pressure the government to announce new elections, in Lahore, Pakistan October 28, 2022.
    How attack on Imran Khan unfolded
    Moments before he was shot in the leg, a young man in the cheering crowd spotted another man brandishing a pistol and raced at him to wrestle him down
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021.
    Khan dissolves provincial govt to push for early Pakistan election
    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government is trying to steer the economy out of a severe crisis, has repeatedly rejected the calls for early polls
    Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022.
    Imran Khan calls off protest march
    Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections since being ousted from power in April
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan November 3, 2022 in this still image obtained from video.
    Imran Khan to resume protest after recovering from shooting
    He accuses Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Nasser of devising a plan to assassinate him

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher