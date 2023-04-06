    বাংলা

    Pakistan parliament rejects top court order to conduct provincial snap polls: speaker

    The court's order says the elections in two provinces should go ahead despite government reluctance to hold the votes now

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 12:08 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 12:08 PM

    Pakistan's parliament on Thursday rejected a Supreme Court order to conduct provincial snap polls, in the latest move in a power struggle between the government and the top court amid political and economic instability.

    The top court had on Tuesday ruled illegal the government's move to delay the snap polls in two provinces where former prime minister Imran Khan had dissolved his local governments earlier this year.

    The speaker, in a live broadcast, said a motion was adopted by a majority of lawmakers to reject the court decision by a three-member panel headed by the chief justice and to demand a full court panel consisting of all judges hear the case.

    The court's Tuesday order said that the elections in two provinces should go ahead despite government reluctance to hold the votes now as it struggles with an economic crisis and a political challenge from the opposition.

    It gave a date of May 14 for voting in Pakistan's largest and most prosperous Punjab province, and a pending date for voting in the northwestern Khyber Pakkhtunkhawa province due to some technical issues.

    It also ordered the government to release funds worth 21 billion rupee ($73.36 million) to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the voting and told it to update the court by Apr 11.

    The government and judiciary have been at odds over cases related to political-wrangling, and parliament last week introduced a draft law to clip the chief justice's powers.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has been saying the country's poor economic condition didn't allow spending on the snap polls and then on a general elections due later this year.

    Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its allies had dissolved the provincial governments, hoping that it would force Sharif's government to hold snap polls across the country, his longstanding demand since he was ousted a year ago.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Sunday, Apr 3, 2022. The institution has often been pulled into the fray of the country’s politics.
    Pakistan approves law to curtail chief justice's powers
    The move comes amid a row between the higher judiciary and the government
    Men walk past a burning police vehicle during clashes between the supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and police in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 18, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
    Imran Khan marks court presence as supporters clash with police
    He has led nationwide protests since his ouster from power last year and has had a spate of cases registered against him
    Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan carry bamboo sticks and slingshots, as they gather and chant slogans, at the entrance of Khan's house, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023.
    Imran Khan marks court presence after supporters clash with police
    He was ordered to address charges in court on Saturday of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office
    A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan, Dec 11, 2017.
    Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation
    Annual food inflation in March was at 47.1% and 50.2% for urban and rural areas respectively, the statistics bureau said

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain