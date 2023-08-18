India's top court lists gender stereotypes to be avoided in documents

"Relying on predetermined stereotypes in judicial decision-making contravenes the duty of judges to decide each case on its merits, independently and impartially," he added.

The handbook advises use of phrases such as "street sexual harassment" instead of "eve-teasing", a term that is prevalent in India, despite having fallen out of use elsewhere.

It suggests "mother" to replace "unwed mother", and "sexually harassed, assaulted or raped" instead of "violated".

Use of terms such as "survivor" and "victim" are both applicable to describe those affected by sexual violence, it added, unless the individual concerned expresses a preference, which should then be respected.

Besides listing gender stereotypes, it exposes the flawed reasoning behind notions such as women being "overly emotional", "physically weaker", or "more nurturing".

It also takes aim at some ideas widespread in India's patriarchal society about gender roles, sex and violence, such as domestic chores being confined to women or that their use of alcohol or tobacco suggests they "want to engage in sexual relations with men".