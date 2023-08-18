    বাংলা

    India's top court lists gender stereotypes to be avoided in documents

    The handbook advises the use of phrases such as "street sexual harassment" instead of "eve-teasing", "mother" to replace "unwed mother", among others

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2023, 10:05 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 10:05 AM

    India's Supreme Court released a glossary this week of "gender-unjust terms" it wants the legal community to avoid when preparing pleas, orders and judgments, and suggested some alternatives.

    Among the changes recommended by the court's "Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes" are use of the word "woman" to replace terms such as "career woman", "fallen woman", "harlot", "seductress", and "whore".

    Wednesday's document aims to help judges and the legal community to identify, understand and combat stereotypes about women, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who led the effort, wrote in a foreword that thanked several individuals.

    "Relying on predetermined stereotypes in judicial decision-making contravenes the duty of judges to decide each case on its merits, independently and impartially," he added.

    The handbook advises use of phrases such as "street sexual harassment" instead of "eve-teasing", a term that is prevalent in India, despite having fallen out of use elsewhere.

    It suggests "mother" to replace "unwed mother", and "sexually harassed, assaulted or raped" instead of "violated".

    Use of terms such as "survivor" and "victim" are both applicable to describe those affected by sexual violence, it added, unless the individual concerned expresses a preference, which should then be respected.

    Besides listing gender stereotypes, it exposes the flawed reasoning behind notions such as women being "overly emotional", "physically weaker", or "more nurturing".

    It also takes aim at some ideas widespread in India's patriarchal society about gender roles, sex and violence, such as domestic chores being confined to women or that their use of alcohol or tobacco suggests they "want to engage in sexual relations with men".

    It states, "Judges must be vigilant against all forms of gender biases and ensure that every person, regardless of their gender identity, is treated equally and with dignity."

    Groups advocating for women's rights welcomed the step.

    "Language is not just communication, it also in a way paints a picture of society, people, and values," said Ranjana Kumari, director of the Centre for Social Research in Delhi.

    "We are very happy that those words have been chosen carefully and redefined."

    RELATED STORIES
    A beauty salon with defaced pictures of women is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jul 6, 2023.
    UN envoy urges world court to prosecute Afghan gender discrimination
    The Taliban excluded girls over the age of 12 from school classes, closed beauty salons and barred women from parks
    Isabel Allende: ‘Little by Little, Women Are Chipping Away the Patriarchy’
    Isabel Allende: ‘Little by Little, Women Are Chipping Away the Patriarchy’
    Taqsem to stay as Dhaka WASA managing director for seventh term
    Taqsem to stay as Dhaka WASA managing director
    The CAB challenged WASA’s decision to give him a salary raise in a writ petition with the High Court last year
    A demonstrator holds a placard while taking part in a march to call for gender equality and protest against gender discrimination, marking the International Women's Day in Tokyo, Japan Mar 8, 2021.
    Toilet limits for transgender woman 'unacceptable': Japan's top court
    In Japan, transgender people can only legally change their gender on their family register if they have had gender reassignment surgery

    Opinion

    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib