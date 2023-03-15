Fresh turmoil in Pakistan as former PM Imran Khan faces arrest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a court ordered arrest by police in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday amid clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Here are key details of the situation:

Court orders to arrest Khan came in a case pertaining to his selling state gifts given by foreign leaders while he was prime minister. Pakistan's election commission found him guilty in the matter and now a criminal inquiry is under way. Khan says he broke no rules and sold the items legally.