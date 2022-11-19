Inflation, job concerns loom large as Nepal prepares to vote

Frustrated by crippling costs and lacking job prospects, up to 18 million Nepalis vote in general elections on Sunday that few expect to bring drastic change or a government able to revive an economy growing at one of the slowest rates in South Asia.

Sandwiched between regional giants China and India, Nepal is home to about 30 million people and Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak.

Surging global energy and food prices have hurt the import-dependent economy as it struggles to recover from the COVID-19 blow to the key tourism industry.

Foreign reserves are shrinking and retail inflation has been hovering at six-year highs of around 8% in the Himalayan nation, where one in five people lives on less than $2 a day.

Political stability has also remained elusive, discouraging many investors.

Nepal has had 10 different governments since it abolished the monarchy 14 years ago, as coalitions led by all three major political parties have yet to serve a full five-year term due to power struggles and infighting.

"It is less likely that the election will produce a single party majority government," Deependra Bahadur Kshetri, a former governor of Nepal's central bank, told Reuters.