Sri Lanka's cancer patients struggle amid economic chaos

The couple are awaiting results of an MRI scan that will direct future treatment, and have temporarily moved in with Kumarasinghe's aunt whose rented home is close to the hospital.

Their five-year-old son has been left in the care of other family members.

Kumarasinghe used to make a living growing leeks, carrots and cabbages, which are now being tended to by his parents.

Besides inflation, his income has been badly hit by a chemical fertiliser ban implemented last year, which has since been reversed, but led to the price of fertilisers jumping to about 30,000 Sri Lankan rupee ($82.64) a bag from about 1,600 rupees previously, Kumarasinghe said.

"Every month I need about 70,000 rupees for expenses but it is hard to meet the costs," he said.

"Medicine is not available at the hospital so it has to be bought from pharmacies. Every single type of medication is over 1000 rupees. I'm doing my best but it's very hard."

For decades Sri Lankans have benefited from a universal public healthcare system that subsidises treatment, including medicine for serious illnesses.

But services have been hampered by the dollar shortage, which has restricted imports of medicines, and limited public funds available to hospitals to provide care.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has pledged to restore economic stability but has warned reforms will be painful as the country strives to increase taxes to put its public finances in order and work with creditors including India, Japan and China to restructure debt.

In September, the country entered a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $2.9 billion bailout but has to put its huge debt burden on a sustainable track before disbursement can begin.

The economic hardship remains crushing for many.

Sathiyaraj Silaksana 27, has come to visit her five-year-old son S Saksan suffering from leukemia, travelling 350 km with her husband to feed him.

"Due to the current crisis in Sri Lanka, we are facing severe problems in transport and food," said Silaksana, 27, who is pregnant with her second child.

“I have no option but to pay for my son's needs. My husband, is a construction worker. In order to pay for all these expenses we pawned our jewelry."