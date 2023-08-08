Seven suspected Bangladeshis arrested in Tripura for illegal entry

A senior Ukrainian official reported heavy fighting in the northeast of the country on Sunday, with Kyiv's forces holding their lines and making gains in some areas
Police in the northeast Indian state of Tripura have arrested seven suspected Bangladeshis who were working in Bengaluru for two years after allegedly entering the country illegally, according to the local media.
The group apprehended at Dharmanagar under North Tripura District on Monday included two couples and their children, the Northeast Today reported on Tuesday.
They were planning to return home, according to the report.
The couples have been identified as Mohammad Liton Sheikh and his wife Fatema Begum from Ratodanga, and Mohammad Mamun Rashid and his wife Aziza Begum from Cox’s Bazar.
Police arrested them in an operation following a tip-off.
They were booked under the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act, said the Northeast Live.