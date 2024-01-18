Pakistan launches strikes inside Iran against militant targets

Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran on Thursday, targeting separatist militants, the Pakistani foreign ministry said, two days after Tehran said it attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory.

Iranian media said several missiles hit a village in the Sistan-Baluchistan province that borders Pakistan, killing three women and four children, all non-Iranians.

"A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation," the Pakistani ministry said in a statement, describing it as a "series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts".