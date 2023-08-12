    বাংলা

    Indian rice planting accelerates with revival of monsoon rains

    An increase in rice planting in India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, will ease concerns that supplies could be squeezed

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2023, 05:37 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 05:37 AM

    Ample monsoon rains have accelerated the planting of summer-sown rice in India, according to the latest farm ministry data, after a slow start to the sowing season that began in June.

    Crop-nourishing monsoon rains picked up in July and August, allowing farmers to plant 32.8 million hectares (81 million acres) with rice by Friday, up 5.1% from the same period last year.

    An increase in rice planting in India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, will ease concerns that supplies could be squeezed after New Delhi, in a surprise move late last month, ordered a halt to its largest rice export category.

    India's decision to ban overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice pushed prices to multi-year highs, as trade and industry officials believe shipments by the world's largest exporter of the grain could be halved.

    Farmers typically start planting rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, sugarcane, peanuts and other crops from June 1, when crucial summer monsoon rains are expected to begin drenching the country where nearly half the farmland lacks irrigation.

    India's monsoon rains were 5% above average over June and July as a whole, but had fallen 10% below normal in June before rebounding to 13% above average the following month.

    The weather office defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.

    The delayed arrival and lower rainfall in June, especially in some southern, eastern and central states, held back summer crop planting, even though the monsoon advanced to cover the entire country almost a week earlier than normal.

    In some regions, including breadbasket states such as Punjab and Haryana, torrential rains in July triggered floods but dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

    Farmers had planted 18.3 million hectares with oilseeds, including soybeans, by Friday, a marginally smaller area than a year earlier.

    Corn was planted on 7.9 million hectares, up from 7.7 million hectares a year earlier. The cotton area was also marginally smaller at 12.1 million hectares.

    RELATED STORIES
    A farmer carries rice saplings in her field on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, Feb 1, 2023.
    Robust rains accelerate rice planting in India
    India ordered a halt to its largest rice export category that will roughly halve shipments by the world's largest exporter of the grain
    Farm labourers plant rice saplings in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 21, 2023.
    India's rice planting gathers pace as monsoon rains revive
    Higher rice planting in India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, will ease concerns about the lower output of the staple
    A worker packs a sack filled with rice on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on February 27, 2015. Picture taken Feb 27, 2015.
    Global rice market set for government deals
    Buyers from Africa to Asia are likely to scramble for rice shipments as supplies tighten in coming months
    A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 8, 2015.
    India's summer-sown crop planting lags on uneven monsoon rains
    Rice, the most important summer crop, had been planted on 5.4 million hectares, down from the last year's 7.1 million hectares, data showed

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart