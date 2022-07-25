Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th president of India: NDTV

Droupadi Murmu has taken the oath of office as India's 15th president, according to private broadcaster NDTV.
She is the first person from India's tribal communities to take the top post constitutional post and is the second woman to do so.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath to her on Monday.
Afterwards, the 64-year-old teacher turned politician said, "My election is proof that the poor in the country can have dreams and also fulfil them."
Droupadi said getting a primary education was a dream for her and added that she would focus on the welfare of the marginalised.
Addressing the country's youth, she added, “As president, you have my full support."
Earlier in the day, she visited Rajghat and paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi. She then met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, NDTV reports.
Droupadi defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday to take the post.
People in her hometown of Rairangpur in Odisha have lined up several events to celebrate her oath ceremony, according to NDTV.
Droupadi was the first woman to be sworn in as Jharkhand Governor in 2015. She was a two-time Bharatiya Janata Party Member of the Legislative Assembly from Odisha.
The new president could boost the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party among marginalised groups ahead of the 2024 general election.