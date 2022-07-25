Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th president of India: NDTV

Droupadi Murmu has taken the oath of office as India's 15th president, according to private broadcaster NDTV.

She is the first person from India's tribal communities to take the top post constitutional post and is the second woman to do so.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath to her on Monday.

Afterwards, the 64-year-old teacher turned politician said, "My election is proof that the poor in the country can have dreams and also fulfil them."

Droupadi said getting a primary education was a dream for her and added that she would focus on the welfare of the marginalised.

Addressing the country's youth, she added, “As president, you have my full support."