Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days

On Friday, Jaishankar met Wickremesinghe, and they are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding for a renewable power project covering three islands in Sri Lanka's north.

Sri Lanka owes about $1 billion to India that will come under the purview of the debt restructuring deal. New Delhi has provided the island nation another $4 billion in rapid assistance since early last year.

"We felt strongly that Sri Lanka's creditors should take proactive steps to facilitate its recovery," Jaishankar added.

"India decided not to wait on others but to do what we believe is right. We extended financial assurances to the IMF to clear the way for Sri Lanka to move forward."

Sri Lanka owed Chinese lenders $7.4 billion, or nearly a fifth of its public external debt, by the end of last year, calculations by the China Africa Research Initiative show.

Sri Lanka's Ratnayake said there was no delay in negotiations with China.

"The initial plan was for Sri Lanka to go for IMF board approval in December," he added. "India has already given their assurances and once China also gives assurances soon, then Sri Lanka will work to get approval as soon as possible. The next IMF board meeting is scheduled for March but we believe that can be advanced."