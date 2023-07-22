Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom

For the last eight years, Marzia Reyazee has supported her family with the earnings from her female-only beauty salon in Afghanistan, a business she spent more than $18,000 setting up.

But the 34-year-old mother of two is likely to find herself without her business, and with few other prospects for a livelihood, when the Taliban administration's order to shutter women's beauty salons comes into effect on Jul 25.

"We can't work here, we can't feed our family, we need to work," she said. Like many women in Afghanistan's beauty services sector, Reyazee is the main breadwinner in the family.