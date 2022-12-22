Dozens protest in Afghan capital after Taliban close universities to women

Female university students were turned away the previous day from campuses after the Taliban-run administration said on Tuesday that women would be suspended from tertiary education.

According to witnesses, about 50 mainly female protestors assembled while holding banners and chanted: "Education is our right, universities should be opened."

The Taliban-led administration had already drawn criticism including from foreign governments for not opening girls' high schools at the start of the school year in March, making a U-turn on signals it would do so.