Pakistan's Imran Khan: committee to lead party if I'm arrested

The police attempt to arrest Khan led to clashes in which dozens of people were injured.

"My life is even more at threat than it was then," he said, adding that he was worried about the reaction to his arrest or any attempt to assassinate him. "I feel that there would be a very strong reaction, and it would be a reaction all over Pakistan."

The former prime minister has generated popular support among Pakistanis amid decades-high inflation and a crippling economic slowdown as the country implements painful fiscal reforms to avert default. Thousands have rallied behind him every time he has called for demonstrations.

"I just think that those who are trying to do this just cannot comprehend the situation. Unfortunately, the mind that is thinking of either killing me or putting me in jail, I don't think they comprehend where Pakistan is situated right now."

Khan said the military had had a role in pushing him out of power after relations soured with the previous army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired in November. He said the new chief, General Asim Munir, was following the same policy.

The military has previously denied his claims.

"Throughout our 70-75 year history, you know, (the military) have a role. But that role has to be balanced now. You have to have that equilibrium now, because that previous balance is not workable anymore," he said.