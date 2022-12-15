    বাংলা

    Pakistan signs $475m flood loan deal with ADB

    The floods submerged huge swathes of the country earlier this year and killed nearly 1,700 people

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 09:01 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 09:01 AM

    Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said on Thursday.

    "This concessionary loan, at 1% for a period of 40 years, was signed today," Ayaz Sadiq said.

    The floods, caused by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt, submerged huge swathes of the country earlier this year and killed nearly 1,700 people, the majority of them children and women.

