    বাংলা

    Five children drown in water tank in southern Indian temple

    Police said an investigation is being conducted into the Chennai incident, which took place during a ritual

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 09:28 AM

    Five children drowned on Wednesday in a water tank inside a temple in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state in southern India, broadcaster NDTV reported, in the second deadly incident in a temple this week in the South Asian country.

    An investigation is being conducted into the Chennai incident, which took place during a ritual, the report cited local police as saying, adding that the bodies of all five victims were recovered. Details on the ritual were not immediately available.

    On Thursday, at least 35 people were killed and 16 others injured when the roof of a stepwell inside a temple collapsed in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

    The incident, in the city of Indore, occurred as devotees gathered to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

    Reuters' partner ANI reported on Monday that local authorities have since filled up the stepwell, demolished an old temple built on it as well as a new temple being built nearby, both of which were constructed illegally.

    RELATED STORIES
    Australia back on top ahead of ODI World Cup
    Australia back on top ahead of ODI World Cup
    Australian white ball cricket looked to be at a crossroads only a few months ago
    England Practice Sessions - ODI Series - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 21, 2022 England's Moeen Ali during practice
    Moeen happy to be Dhoni's selective spin weapon at Chennai
    He did not bowl against champions Gujarat Titans, who won by five wickets, in their tournament opener but claimed 4-26 against Lucknow as Chennai secured a 12-run win
    File Photo
    Govt to verify reports of Teesta waters withdrawal
    The move follows a report in an Indian newspaper stating West Bengal seeks to dig two canals to withdraw water from Teesta
    People visit a Salcomp kiosk at an industry event in Chennai, India, Feb 13, 2023.
    Apple supplier Salcomp sees India revenue of $2-$3bn
    JP Morgan analysts estimated last year that a quarter of all Apple products would be made outside China by 2025, from 5% currently

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain