Pakistan rescuers feared the worst as they raced to save children in cable car

One local resident, Habibullah, 23, said he had done around six rescues along cable car lines before, albeit much smaller ones. He convinced the military he should travel out along the cable as a trial run.

He strung up a simple charpai - a wood and string cot - and tied it to the remaining cable. He pulled himself out towards the cable car but was unable to get close enough.

Still, military officers were now convinced it could work with the right equipment.

A resident on the other side of the valley, Sahib Khan, 24, who had been provided a harness by rescuers, set out from the right side of the river bank - opposite from the main rescue operations - and managed to bring back one person.

Asad and local residents tried to encourage the remaining children via phone.

"We consoled them on the phone. I said: 'you just wear the harness, you are safe, you will go nowhere'."

Two professional zip-liners who run an adventure company were brought to the area and then rescued three children in one go.

Carefully securing the children into harnesses, Mohammad Ali said he then double checked the clips.

"Kids, where we are securing you, please don't fiddle with it," he told them before soaring back across the valley with the three in tow.

After Ali fractured his hand, a special forces commando took his place on the next and final zip-line trip.

They delivered the final three to the hillside, hovering in harnesses, where their families waited, to cries of 'God is Great'.

"It was a moment of great achievement," said Lieutenant Colonel Kamran.

"The locals were very happy, very thankful to Allah Almighty ... we were thankful to them for their support."

"They had their dear ones with them, they had their mothers, they held them and greeted them."

Meeting later in the capital Islamabad on Thursday, rescuers, residents and students gathered, first attending a celebration ceremony with the caretaker prime minister and later speaking together over tea and samosas as they bonded over the high-stakes rescue.

"I spoke with them (the rescued children) and it felt they were just like my family members, my own kids, my own brothers, I was very happy to see them," Kamran said.