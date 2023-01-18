    বাংলা

    Ex-PM Khan pushes for early Pakistan election by dissolving second provincial govt

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government is trying to steer the economy out of a severe crisis, has repeatedly rejected the calls for early polls

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 09:47 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 09:47 AM

    Seeking to force Pakistan to hold an early national election, the opposition party led by former prime minister Imran Khan dissolved its provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, three days after doing the same in Punjab province.

    Under the rules, fresh polls for the two provincial assemblies should be held within 90 days, and Khan's Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gambling on the national government being unable to afford to hold the provincial elections separately from a national election, which is otherwise due by October.

    Pakistan has four provinces, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the northwest and Punjab in the east account for more that half of the country's 220 million population.

    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's governor Ghulam Ali said he had accepted the resignation tendered by the PTI government a day earlier, telling reporters that he had "no other option".

    The 70-year-old Khan, a former captain of Pakistan international cricket team, has been demanding snap polls since his ouster in a confidence vote in parliament in April.

    He has also led a nationwide protest campaign against his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and was shot and wounded at a rally in October.

    Sharif, whose government is trying to steer the economy out of a severe crisis that was worsened by the devastating floods in the country last year, has repeatedly rejected the calls for early polls.

    RELATED STORIES
    A French investigating team investigates the wreckage of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal January 18, 2023.
    No hope of any survivors in Nepal's deadliest crash
    Identifying bodies and accounting for all 72 people has been difficult because of the state of the remains
    Members of Taliban sit on a military vehicle during Taliban military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov 14, 2021.
    Taliban publicly cut off hands of 4 men suspected of theft
    The Taliban also publicly flogged nine people convicted of robbery and ‘sodomy’ in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar
    A displaced Afghan woman holds her child as she waits with other women to receive aid supply outside an UNCHR distribution center on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 28, 2021.
    Aid groups resume some Afghan operations with female healthworkers
    Save the Children said it had restarted a small number of its operations in health and education where it had received clear guidance from authorities that female workers could safely operate
    Medical workers walk past graffiti protesting against Sri Lanka’s former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on a wall at Apeksha Hospital, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug 16, 2022.
    India backs Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan
    The island nation is looking to trim its huge public expenditure to win approval for a crucial bailout from the International Monetary Fund

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher