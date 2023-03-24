    বাংলা

    India's Congress party to launch street protests against Gandhi's conviction

    The Congress party leader was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 06:17 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 06:17 AM

    Members of India's main opposition Congress party will take to the streets on Friday to protest against leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction for defamation, party officials said a day after a magistrate's court sentenced Gandhi to a two-year jail term.

    Gandhi, 52, was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. He made the comment while campaigning ahead of the last general election to debunk economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    He was convicted by a court in the western state of Gujarat, which also gave him bail and suspended the sentence for one month.

    That gives Gandhi time to appeal but he faces immediate disqualification from parliament following the conviction.

    Two senior Congress leaders told Reuters that Gandhi will respect the local court's verdict and will not attend parliament.

    "It is a fact that his membership stands disqualified for now but we will challenge the conviction in the court to ensure he can attend parliament proceedings," said a federal lawmaker who is also a Congress leader.

    The current parliament session began on Jan 31 and is scheduled to conclude on Apr 6.

    Officials in the Congress party said they are also depending on regional opposition parties to galvanise political support against the verdict.

    "It is a critical political test for Gandhi and we are depending on regional parties to support the Congress and stand against Modi's party," said a second senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the press.

    The president's office confirmed that Congress leaders have sought a meeting with President Draupadi Murmu to lodge a protest against the conviction with the top constitutional executive.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to appear before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, Mar 23, 2023.
    Why Rahul Gandhi may lose his parliament seat
    Gandhi faces the risk of not being able to contest national elections if his conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court before the elections
    Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India's main opposition Congress party, addresses the crowd at a public rally held during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in Panipat, India, Jan 6, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in prison for defaming Modi
    In a speech during the 2019 general election, Gandhi referred to the surname Modi and asked how all thieves had the surname
    Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, walks along with his supporters as they take part in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in Panipat, India, Jan 6, 2023.
    India's Gandhi ends 135-day march to revive Congress party
    Congress still faces an uphill battle against Bharatiya Janata Party that appears poised to sweep the general election due next year
    FILE PHOTO: Policemen arrive to make security arrangements at a protest against the ban on beef in Maharashtra on Mar 10, 2015.
    Indian police arrest 3 after man killed for possessing beef
    The 56-year-old victim was attacked by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef, the sale and consumption of which is restricted in some parts of the country

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain