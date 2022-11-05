    বাংলা

    Myanmar fuel supply chain enabling military's air strikes: Amnesty

    Global trading giant Trafigura's Puma Energy had since 2015 been the main foreign business involved in the supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Nov 2022, 05:12 AM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2022, 05:12 AM

    The international community must halt the shipment of aviation fuel to Myanmar's military, Amnesty International said in a report, blaming a global fuel supply chain for allowing the junta to conduct deadly air strikes on civilians.

    Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the army overthrew an elected government early last year. Opposition movements, some of them armed, have since emerged across the country, which the military has countered with lethal force.

    "There can be no justification for participating in the supply of aviation fuel to a military that has a flagrant contempt for human rights and has been repeatedly accused of committing war crimes," said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

    Myanmar has seen a series of air strikes since a coup early last year, resulting in scores of deaths and prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

    The ruling junta has said it does not target civilians with air strikes and its operations are responding to attacks by "terrorists".

    An investigation by Amnesty International in collaboration with other groups noted that global trading giant Trafigura's Puma Energy had since 2015 been the main foreign business involved in the supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar.

    On Oct 5 this year, Puma Energy announced it was leaving Myanmar and selling its stakes in units Puma Energy Asia Sun (PEAS) and National Energy Puma Aviation Services (NEPAS) to a local private company.

    In a statement emailed to Reuters, Puma Energy said that since January 2021, just before the coup, until Oct. 5 this year it limited its operations to providing aviation fuel for civilian purposes and had not supplied the Myanmar air force.

    Amnesty cited data obtained from December 2021 to August 2022 that showed some NEPAS storage facilities were linked to military air bases, "showing that civilian and military use of aviation fuel is inextricably linked".

    Puma Energy said an independent human rights impact assessment it had commissioned concluded the worsening situation in Myanmar had put at risk its ability to exert its influence and maintain controls to limit NEPAS's supply to only civilian airlines.

    "Over the last few months, we have sought to effect a responsible exit," it said.

    A spokesman for the military government did not answer calls seeking comment on the report.

    The Amnesty report also listed several other international companies it said had played a role in Myanmar's aviation fuel supply chain.

    "Today we are calling on suppliers, shipping agents, vessel owners and maritime insurers to withdraw from a supply chain that is benefiting the Myanmar air force," said Amnesty International's Callamard.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan April 21, 2022.
    Khan's party in Pakistan to hold protests after 'assassination attempt'
    The ex-PM was shot in the leg during a protest march on Thursday
    Supporters of Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan, block a road following the shooting incident on his long march in Wazirabad, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan November 3, 2022.
    Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations
    Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, was shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi in 1951
    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan pledges to his supporters, during what they call 'a true freedom march', to pressure the government to announce new elections, in Lahore, Pakistan Oct 28, 2022.
    Imran Khan shot in shin in 'clear assassination' attempt
    Several others in his convoy are wounded and the information minister says a suspect has been arrested
    A man stands in front of mounds of red chili pepper, at the Mirch Mandi wholesale market, in Kunri, Umerkot, Pakistan, October 15, 2022. "Last year, at this time, there used to be around 8,000 to 10,000 bags of chillies in the market," said trader Raja Daim. "This year, now you can see that there are barely 2,000 bags here, and it is the first day of the week. By tomorrow, and the day after, it will become even less."
    Heat, floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital
    Floods that wrecked havoc across Pakistan in August and September, on the back of several years of high temperatures, have left chilli farmers struggling to cope

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher