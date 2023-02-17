India's BJP slams Soros for saying Adani's troubles will weaken Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party accused billionaire financier-philanthropist George Soros of trying to undermine India's democracy on Friday by predicting that the Adani group's woes would loosen the Hindu nationalist leader's grip on power.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, 92-year-old Soros said “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined” and the conglomerate’s troubles would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government” and “open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms”, the Financial Times reported.

The seven listed companies of the apples-to-airports Adani group have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged the conglomerate improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concerns over its high debt levels.