    বাংলা

    Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83

    At least 57 people have also been injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in Peshawar

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 04:28 AM

    The death toll in the suicide bombing in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 while at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.

    A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Apr 13, 2021.
    Adani Group plans independent audit of group companies
    The audit will include a review of certain related party transactions, accounting practices and compliance with corporate governance standards at the firms
    Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, walks along with his supporters as they take part in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in Panipat, India, Jan 6, 2023.
    India's Gandhi ends 135-day march to revive Congress party
    Congress still faces an uphill battle against Bharatiya Janata Party that appears poised to sweep the general election due next year
    People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023.
    Pakistan mosque bomb kills 59
    It comes a day before an International Monetary Fund team mission is to initiate talks on unlocking funding
    A cough medication is poured in this picture illustration taken Oct 19, 2022.
    Indonesia finds trader forged ingredient label in cough syrup deaths probe
    A local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in syrups that may have caused deaths of more than 200 children in Indonesia, police said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher