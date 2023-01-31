Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83

The audit will include a review of certain related party transactions, accounting practices and compliance with corporate governance standards at the firms
The death toll in the suicide bombing in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 while at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.
A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.