    বাংলা

    Pakistan appoints caretaker cabinet ahead of likely delayed elections

    The caretaker cabinet's top job will be to lead Pakistan towards economic stabilisation

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2023, 03:09 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 03:09 AM

    Pakistan swore in a caretaker cabinet under interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, tasking it with running the country until fresh elections, which may be delayed beyond November as constituency boundaries are redrawn.

    The caretaker cabinet's top job will be to lead Pakistan towards economic stabilisation, with the $350 billion economy treading a narrow recovery path after getting a last minute $3 billion bailout deal from the International Monetary Fund, averting a sovereign debt default.

    The election commission said on Thursday that new constituencies based on the latest census would be finalized by Dec. 14, state television reported. After that, the commision will confirm an election date.

    Electoral experts have suggested that process could see the nationwide vote pushed back several months, possibly until February. Under the constitution, elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of parliament's lower house, which in this case would mean early November.

    In the interim cabinet, former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed as finance minister and Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, Jalil Abbas Jilani, was named foreign minister, the new information minister Murtaza Solangi said.

    The main challenge for the caretaker government and its successor remains the economy. Recent economic reforms have led to historic levels of inflation and high interest rates, putting pressure on ordinary people and businesses.

    Kakar, a little-known politician who is believed to be close to the military, was sworn in himself on Monday after President Arif Alvi dissolved parliament last week on the advice of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

    Political analysts say that if the caretaker set-up stretches beyond its constitutional tenure, a prolonged period without an elected government would allow the military, which has ruled the country directly for more than three decades of its 76-year existence, to consolidate control.

    The opposition party led by former premier Imran Khan had accused Sharif's coalition of seeking to avoid facing an election as Khan's popularity grew. Khan is currently under arrest over a conviction for charges stemming from the sale of state gifts.

    Khan has denied wrongdoing and his lawyers are lodging appeals over the conviction.

    Sharif's government had denied dragging its feet, saying it is a constitutional requirement to hold elections under the latest census.

    Other names in the cabinet include former provincial minister Sarfaraz Bugti as interior minister and Mishaal Malik, the wife of jailed Kashmiri Leader Yaseen Malik, as Minister for Human Rights.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of the Parliament building in Islamabad, Pakistan Jan 23, 2019.
    Senator picked as caretaker for Pakistan elections
    Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a lesser known politician from Balochistan, will oversee the government until a new one is elected
    A general view of the Parliament building in Islamabad, Pakistan Jan 23, 2019.
    What lies ahead for Pakistan as it heads to polls
    Political analysts fear that a prolonged period without an elected government would allow the powerful military to consolidate its control
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023.
    Imran Khan barred from politics for 5 years
    His legal team has filed an appeal seeking to set aside the guilty verdict, which Islamabad High Court will take up
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad, Pakistan Sept 1, 2022.
    New arrest warrant issued for Pakistan's Khan
    Khan has faced a multitude of charges in different institutions and courts since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition

    Opinion

    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?