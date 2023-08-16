    বাংলা

    Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after two accused of blasphemy

    Hundreds of people blocked a nearby highway in Jaranwala to protest against the alleged desecration of the Quran

    Mubasher Bukhari and Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 16 August 2023, 01:52 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 01:52 PM

    A Muslim crowd attacked a Christian community in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, vandalising several churches and setting scores of houses on fire after accusing two of its members of desecrating the Quran, police and community leaders said.

    The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad, police spokesman Naveed Ahmad said. The two Christians were accused of blasphemy, he said, adding they and family members had fled their homes.

    Resident Shakil Masih said he heard announcements inciting the mob and then saw crowds heading towards his Christian area.

    "I left my home immediately with my family. Several other families did the same," he told Reuters.

    The area has been cordoned off as police negotiated with the crowd, provincial police chief Usman Anwar told English Dawn.com online publication.

    The police case against the two Christians is that they found pages of the Quran with some derogatory remarks written in red.

    Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and though no one has ever been executed for it, numerous accused people have been lynched by outraged crowds.

    A former provincial governor and a minister for minorities have also been shot dead because of blasphemy accusations.

    Rights groups say accusations of blasphemy are also misused to settle scores. Hundreds of people are languishing in prison after being accused as judges often put off trials, fearing retribution if they are seen as being too lenient, they say.

    Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar called for stern action against those responsible for Wednesday's violence. "I am gutted by the visuals coming out," he said.

    Hundreds of people blocked a nearby highway to protest against the alleged desecration of the Quran.

    A Christian leader, Akmal Bhatti, said the crowd had "torched" at least five churches and looted valuables from houses that had been abandoned by their owners.

    Several social media posts showed some churches, houses and belongings on fire as police stood by.

    The mob was made up of thousands of people led by local clerics, mainly from an Islamist political party called Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a government source said.

    The TLP, however, denied inciting the violence and said it had worked with police to try to calm things down.

    RELATED STORIES
    Toyota logo is seen at a Toyota Society Motors showroom in Karachi, Pakistan, July 27, 2022.
    Toyota's global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9m in first half of 2023
    The increase in sales was helped by an easing of semiconductor supply constraints and stronger demand in Japan
    General view of a shipping container yard is seen with the monsoon clouds in the background, in Karachi, Pakistan July 23, 2023.
    China has rolled over $2.4 bn loan for two years: Pakistan
    Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that China has rolled over a $2.4 billion loan to Islamabad for a period of two years, a boost to the South Asian economy
    Employees of K-Electric fix cables on a power transmission tower in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug 22, 2016.
    Pakistan raises power tariffs under IMF deal
    The price rises of up to 5.75 rupees a unit would not impact poorer citizens, the country's prime minister said
    A trader shows US dollar notes at a currency exchange booth in Karachi, Pakistan Dec 3, 2018.
    IMF urges Pakistan to continue monetary policy tightening cycle
    The push comes less than two weeks before the country's central bank holds its next policy meeting

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt