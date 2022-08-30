Taliban officials nearing contract for purchase of gasoline from Russia

The Taliban administration is in the final stages of talks in Moscow over the terms of a contract for Afghanistan to purchase gasoline and benzene from Russia, Afghan officials told Reuters.

Habiburahman Habib, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy confirmed that an official delegation chaired by the commerce ministry was in the Russian capital and finalising contracts for supplies of wheat, gas and oil.

"They are in negotiation with the Russian side," he said in a message to Reuters, adding they would share details once the contracts were complete.