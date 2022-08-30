    বাংলা

    Taliban officials nearing contract for purchase of gasoline from Russia

    The contracts come after a Taliban delegation led by the acting commerce minister visited Russia in mid-August to hold talks on trade

    Mohammad Yunus Yawar and Charlotte GreenfieldReuters
    Published : 30 August 2022, 03:03 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2022, 03:03 AM

    The Taliban administration is in the final stages of talks in Moscow over the terms of a contract for Afghanistan to purchase gasoline and benzene from Russia, Afghan officials told Reuters.

    Habiburahman Habib, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy confirmed that an official delegation chaired by the commerce ministry was in the Russian capital and finalising contracts for supplies of wheat, gas and oil.

    "They are in negotiation with the Russian side," he said in a message to Reuters, adding they would share details once the contracts were complete.

    A source from the office of the Minister of Commerce and Industry told Reuters technical officials from his ministry and the Ministry of Finance had stayed in Moscow to work on the contracts after a ministerial delegation visited this month.

    "We are working on text of contract, (we have) almost agreed on gasoline and benzene," said the official, adding they expected it to be finished soon.

    Spokespeople at Russia's foreign and energy ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

    The contracts come after a Taliban delegation led by the acting commerce minister visited Russia in mid-August to hold talks on trade.

    If completed, the contract would be a sign of foreign countries increasingly doing business with the Taliban, despite its administration not being officially recognised by any international government since it took control of the country after US troops withdrew around a year ago.

    It comes as the United States tries to convince other nations to cut down on use of Russian oil, saying the initiative is aimed at curbing the oil revenue that Moscow uses to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

    Both Russia and Taliban-led Afghanistan face economic sanctions from international governments, including the United States.

    No foreign government, including Moscow, formally recognises the Taliban administration and Afghanistan's banks have been hampered by the sanctions which have left most international banks unwilling to carry out transactions with Afghan banks.

    The official source said they had a plan for how payments would be made but declined to provide details on whether official banking channels would be used.

    Despite Afghanistan's central bank assets being frozen, its banking sector hampered by sanctions, and a lack of formal recognition from abroad, some countries are doing business with Kabul, helping it access global markets amid a domestic economic crisis.

    Pakistan is receiving thousands of tonnes of coal from Afghanistan a day, which the former has welcomed to ease its energy crisis. Transactions are carried out by private businesses in each country, and the Taliban administration collects millions of dollars in customs duties on the coal exports.

    RELATED STORIES
    Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty
    Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty
    Millions of Sri Lankans are battling a decline in living standards, as they find themselves forced to skip meals and ration out medicines
    Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion, planning minister says
    Pakistan floods cost at least $10bn: minister
    Flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,000 people
    Pakistan to consider vegetable imports from archrival India to mitigate floods fallout
    Pakistan to consider vegetable imports from India
    Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have caused widespread damage to the country affecting more than 33 million people
    Pakistan says IMF board has approved over $1.1bn in bailout funds
    IMF board approves $1.1bn in bailout funds: Pakistan
    The funds will be a lifeline to the South Asian country currently suffering from devastating floods

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher