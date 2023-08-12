Indian govt proposes overhauling colonial-era criminal laws

India's government moved three bills in the lower house of parliament on Friday aimed at overhauling some colonial-era criminal laws, ranging from the controversial sedition law to strengthening laws that protect women and minors.

On the last day of the monsoon session of the parliament, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah presented bills to repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, many implemented by the British before the country's independence in 1947.

The new legislation "will aim to give justice, not punishment," said Shah, adding that the overhaul was imperative as the colonial laws have been at the core of the criminal justice system for over a century.