    Taliban 'investigating' US claim of killing al Qaeda leader

    Taliban leaders have yet to confirm the presence or death of Zawahiri in Kabul

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 06:48 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 06:48 AM

    The Taliban are investigating a US "claim" that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, a Taliban official said on Thursday, indicating the group's leadership were not aware of his presence there.

    The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials said, in the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.

    "The government and the leadership wasn’t aware of what is being claimed, nor any trace there," Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told journalists in a message.

    "Investigation is underway now to find out about the veracity of the claim," he said, adding that the results of the investigation would be shared publicly.

    Taliban leaders have remained largely tight-lipped about the Sunday drone strike and have not confirmed the presence or death of Zawahiri in Kabul.

    Top Taliban leaders have been holding lengthy discussions about how to respond to the US drone strike, three sources in the group said.

    How the Taliban react could have significant repercussions as the group seeks international legitimacy and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, following their defeat of a US-backed government a year ago.

    Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was one of the world's most wanted men.

    His death in Kabul raises questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbour other militant groups.

    Shaheen said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the name the Taliban use for the country and their government - was committed to the agreement, signed in the Qatari capital, Doha.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had "grossly violated" the agreement by hosting and sheltering Zawahiri.

