Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder, in a first since takeover

The Taliban administration on Wednesday put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said, the first officially confirmed public execution since the hardline Islamist group seized power last year.

The execution in Farah province was of a man accused of stabbing another man to death in 2017, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, and was attended by senior Taliban officials.

The execution was carried out by the father of the victim, who shot the man three times, Mujahid added in a subsequent statement.

The case was investigated by three courts and authorised by the Taliban's supreme spiritual leader, who is based in the southern province of Kandahar, said Mujahid.