Pakistan says China has rolled over $2.4 bn loan for two years

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that China has rolled over a $2.4 billion loan to Islamabad for a period of two years, a boost to the South Asian economy as it tries to build its foreign reserves after clinching an IMF deal.

"Chinese Exim bank rolled over principal amounts totaling $ 2.4 bln which are due in next 2 fiscal years," he said in a post on social platform X, formerly Twitter.