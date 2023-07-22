    বাংলা

    Some Subway India outlets drop tomatoes citing poor quality amid price surge

    In the capital New Delhi, tomatoes was retailing for about 168 rupees a kg on Saturday, after touching around 240 rupees

    Reuters
    Published : 22 July 2023, 06:02 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2023, 06:02 AM

    Some Subway India outlets have stopped serving tomatoes in their salads and sandwiches due to quality problems, the latest move by a foreign brand as prices of the staple have soared nearly 400% to record highs in the country.

    A Subway outlet at a Delhi airport terminal announced the "Temporary Unavailability of TOMATOES" in a sign saying the restaurant could not get enough supply that passed its quality checks.

    "Hence for the time being we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes," it said. "We are working to get the tomatoes supplies back."

    Everstone Group's Culinary Brands, which has the master franchisee for some 200 of India's 800 Subway and manages the supply chain for all of them, did not respond to a request for comment.

    It was not clear how many outlets were affected.

    Many Indian outlets were still offering tomatoes, according to checks of food ordering apps and calls to stores, but at least two in New Delhi, one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Chennai in the south had stopped.

    "It's very expensive," said one Subway store employee.

    Two weeks ago McDonald's restaurants in India dropped tomatoes from their burgers and wraps in many parts of India due to quality issues.

    In the capital New Delhi, tomatoes was retailing for about 168 rupees ($2.05) a kg (93 cents a pound) on Saturday, after touching around 240 rupees.

    The government blames the higher prices of tomatoes on a lean production season as monsoon rains disrupt transport and distribution. It follows months of higher prices for items ranging from milk to spices.

    The government in recent weeks has organised mobile vans to supply tomatoes at cheaper rates, with hundreds queuing each day.

    Global restaurant chains like Domino's and KFC are also launching lower-priced products in India, where consumers have cut spending due to high inflation. Domino's is aggressively promoting a 60-cent seven-inch pizza, the brand's cheapest worldwide, in the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man watches television inside his currency exchange shop in New Delhi Aug 30, 2013.
    India reserves top $600bn
    The current level of forex reserves is enough to cover over 11 months of imports
    A worker uses a loader to assemble the coal at a yard in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad Nov 20, 2014.
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    The nation’s drive to ramp up coal output to meet growing energy demand is faltering due to banks' reluctance to finance newly auctioned mines, an official said
    A customer picks packets of Lay's potato chips at a shop in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2019.
    Indian court dismisses PepsiCo potato patent revocation appeal
    The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPVFR) Authority in 2021 revoked intellectual protection granted to PepsiCo's FC5 potato variety
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, Aug 15, 2020.
    Free speech cannot be used to legitimise terror: India
    India made the comment in response to media reports citing comments by Canada's prime minister on Ottawa's handling of supporters of a separate state for the Sikh community

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen