Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's party to hold protests after 'assassination attempt'

Some of the shops had reopened by early morning, but there was an air of apprehension.

"This has given Wazirabad a bad name. He should stop (the protests), more lives will be lost," said Tahirul Qamar, a medical worker who had come to the market near the scene of the shooting.

Police have not commented publicly on the attack.

Khan spent the night in hospital in Lahore under supervision of doctors, who say his life is not in danger. He is yet to speak publicly on the incident.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, also a member of PTI, said that two bullets hit Khan in the shin and the thigh.

Khan had demanded police investigate Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal, alleging they were behind the attack, according to Punjab government spokesperson and PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema.

Khan and his party have not produced any evidence to support the allegation.

Sharif and Sanaullah have condemned the attack and deny involvement. The military did not respond to a request for comment on Khan's allegation, but earlier condemned the incident.

Sharif has also called for a transparent inquiry into the shooting, which occurred in an area where Khan's party is in government.