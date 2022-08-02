Pakistan's election commission rules former PM Khan's party received illegal funds

In a case that has dragged on for years, Khan's party was accused of receiving funds from abroad, which is illegal in Pakistan.

Khan was not immediately available for comment but a spokesman for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party denied wrongdoing.

"We will challenge this ruling," the spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the capital, Islamabad.

Chaudhry said the funds in question were received from overseas Pakistanis, which is not illegal.

Khan was prime minister from 2018 until April of this year when he was forced to step down after losing a confidence vote that he said was the result of a US conspiracy. The United States denied that.