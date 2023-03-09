Pakistan 'very close' to signing IMF agreement: finance minister

"The power sector has to be structurally reformed and fixed and let me endorse that the issue was and has been very grave," he said.

The IMF deal would unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing avenues for Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which have fallen to just four weeks' worth of import cover.

Islamabad has met most of the lender's demands to clear the review. The last one yet to be fulfilled on the list is an assurance on external financing to fund its balance of payment gap for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

Long-time ally China is the only country that has announced refinancing of a $2 billion loan, and Pakistan's central bank has already received $1.2 billion of that amount.

Pakistan had to complete a series of prior actions demanded by the IMF, which included reversing subsidies in the power, export and farming sectors, a hike in energy and fuel prices, a permanent power surcharge, jacking up the key policy rate, a market-based exchange rate, and raising over 170 billion rupee($613.17 million) in new taxation through a supplementary budget.

The rupee depreciated 1.19% against US dollar in inter-bank trading in Thursday's opening session, but recovered almost half of its losses by afternoon. It has lost around 20% of its value so far this year, extending a near 30% drop in 2022.

The fiscal adjustments have already fuelled 50-year record high inflation, which hit 31.5% year-on-year in February.

"I believe that we've to work together to control the current inflationary pressures," Dar said, adding, "they're unprecedented."