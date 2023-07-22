Why is India's Manipur state in the grip of ethnic violence?

Manipur shares a nearly 400-km (250-mile) border with Myanmar and the coup there in 2021 pushed thousands of refugees into the Indian state.

Kukis share ethnic lineage with Myanmar’s Chin tribe and Meiteis feared they would be outnumbered by the arrival of the refugees.

Separately, the state government in February launched a drive to evict tribal communities from forests in the hills, saying they had encroached on government land, sparking anger among tribal people that they were being forced out of their homes.

"It has been building up for a long time, in some ways unseen and some ways quite openly, but the government was not paying attention," said Pradip Phanjoubam, editor of the Imphal Review of Arts and Politics.

WHY IS PEACE YET TO RETURN?

Although the first outburst of violence was put down by mid-May, sporadic reprisal attacks began within days.

Both the Meiteis and Kukis are known to be flush with arms, including automatic weapons either stolen from the state police or sourced from across the border in Myanmar.

New Delhi has held talks with senior Myanmar leaders to help control armed groups that operate from across the border but this is yet to produce results.

Kuki and Meitei groups also refused to join a peace panel formed by the federal government due to differences over names included in the panel.

The Indian Army and federal paramilitary forces in the state cannot act independently and are legally bound to work with state police and authorities, who analysts say are also divided along ethnic lines.

Also, Kukis accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state government's Chief Minister Biren Singh, a Meitei, of complicity and inaction, and have sought his removal. Singh denies the accusations.