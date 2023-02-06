India push for digital sovereignty risks more online surveillance

"The government has more leverage with local companies, which may not have the option of not complying - and that raises the concern that they won't stand up to surveillance requests," he said, pointing to recent cases of local media firms being hit with lawsuits when standing up to the government.

The ministry of information technology did not respond to a request for comment.

TECH COLONISATION

India is the world's second biggest market for smartphones, and has among the most users on social media platforms.

But big tech firms have been increasingly caught in the government's crosshairs - from a Facebook plan for free internet access being blocked, to content takedown requests, to ordering Google to change how it markets its Android operating system.

Last month, the Indian government ordered Twitter to remove over 50 tweets linking to the video of a BBC documentary questioning Modi's leadership during the 2002 riots in Gujarat state, and instructed YouTube to block any uploads of the video.

India is increasingly pushing back against technologies that it believes "will give control over its society and economy to foreign powers," said Abishur Prakash, a geopolitical analyst.

"One reason for countries to make their own technologies is concerns about tech colonisation," said Prakash, co-founder of the Center for Innovating the Future, a think tank.

"There is also growing mistrust of technology from certain countries - like how the West views China's TikTok or Huawei," he said.

While launching Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan - self-reliant India campaign - during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said that using locally made apps would be safer.

But having indigenous tech and storing data locally is not safer without proper safeguards and a robust data protection law to prevent unauthorised access and use, digital experts say, particularly with an operating system where there is a risk that data can be accessed by the government.

BharOS - built by a startup funded by the Indian government - is currently provided to organisations with "stringent privacy and security requirements," the developer said in a statement.