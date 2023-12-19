Political changes shouldn’t affect India-Bangladesh ties: Pankaj Saran

Former Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pankaj Saran has said that changes in government in either India or Bangladesh should not affect the strong bilateral relations.
"We have made this progress. The question is, will it survive the changes in government in Bangladesh or India? This is the true test of a relationship,” he said while responding to a question at an event in Dhaka on Monday.
If it will be only a function of the government and power, either in Dhaka or Delhi, then it continues to be a fragile relationship, he said.
“But if you want to make it a relationship that is rooted in something fundamental, then we must make sure as citizens, as stakeholders, that we drive out of our business regardless of who is at the top,” said the Indian diplomat.
He believes this approach, where people drive the relationship beyond political leadership, is the future of India-Bangladesh ties.
Saran, who was high commissioner in Dhaka from March 2012 to December 2015, believes that in addition to the government, other groups such as intellectuals, teachers, experts, media, businessmen, and youths can be key stakeholders in the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.
He noted that while the two nations have made progress in areas like border agreements and communication, they still have work to do in managing water sharing, poverty, illegal immigration, cross-border issues, and reducing trade deficits.
Responding to a question about the upcoming national election in Bangladesh, Saran said, “As someone familiar with Bangladesh, I wish you all the best for your elections."
"You have your election the best way that you can. You have your institutions, you have your media, you have everything. Do the best you can, believe in yourselves and accept whatever results come out,” he said.
The former Indian high commissioner emphasised that no country should dictate how elections are conducted, whether in Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan, or elsewhere.
“It is a decision to be taken by people. Otherwise, what is the meaning of independence and being a sovereign nation?”
He stressed that it is up to the citizens to choose their leaders and the institutions to determine the election process.
"The only thing we hope is that the process goes through as for the wishes of the people, that it is peaceful, it does not lead to instability, and that is all," Saran said.
Saran spoke at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Memorial Lecture-2023, organised by Bhorer Kagoj on "Bangladesh-India Role Model of Relation to Neighbouring Country".
Former high commissioner of Bangladesh in Delhi, Tariq A Karim, also spoke at the event moderated by Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta.