Political changes shouldn’t affect India-Bangladesh ties: Pankaj Saran

Former Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pankaj Saran has said that changes in government in either India or Bangladesh should not affect the strong bilateral relations.

"We have made this progress. The question is, will it survive the changes in government in Bangladesh or India? This is the true test of a relationship,” he said while responding to a question at an event in Dhaka on Monday.

If it will be only a function of the government and power, either in Dhaka or Delhi, then it continues to be a fragile relationship, he said.

“But if you want to make it a relationship that is rooted in something fundamental, then we must make sure as citizens, as stakeholders, that we drive out of our business regardless of who is at the top,” said the Indian diplomat.

He believes this approach, where people drive the relationship beyond political leadership, is the future of India-Bangladesh ties.

Saran, who was high commissioner in Dhaka from March 2012 to December 2015, believes that in addition to the government, other groups such as intellectuals, teachers, experts, media, businessmen, and youths can be key stakeholders in the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.