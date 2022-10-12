    বাংলা

    Nepal flooding and landslides kill at least 33

    At least 110 people have died in flood and rain-related disasters in the country this year, authorities say

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 06:39 AM

    At least 33 people have died and 22 are missing due to floods and landslides across western Nepal last week, BBC reports citing the country’s local media.

    Scores of others sustained injuries and thousands were evacuated in the Karnali province, where the worst of the monsoon rains hit.

    Avalanches and flooding damaged hundreds of homes, according to BBC.

    Continuing rain hindered rescuers from reaching the mountainous region where people were missing.

    'We have mobilised police officers on the ground. We have arranged a helicopter for air rescue from Surkhet," one police spokesman told Annapurna Post.

    "However, unfortunately, due to the weather not improving, progress is not being made as expected," he added.

    Most reports of missing people came from the low-lying Kalikot district, BBC reported, adding thousands were evacuated from their homes there in the past week amid warnings of heavy rain.

    The Karnali river had risen to over 12m (39ft) in some areas of the province, according to Nepal's emergency authorities. Local media reported that several suspension bridges over the river had also been washed away.

    Government officials sent aid to the affected areas via helicopters.

    The UN's humanitarian agencies said they were distributing food and medicine to the worst affected communities in western Nepal.

    The country's National Emergency Operation Centre reported the deaths of at least 110 people in flood and rain-related disasters this year.

