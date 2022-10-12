Nepal flooding and landslides kill at least 33

At least 33 people have died and 22 are missing due to floods and landslides across western Nepal last week, BBC reports citing the country’s local media.

Scores of others sustained injuries and thousands were evacuated in the Karnali province, where the worst of the monsoon rains hit.

Avalanches and flooding damaged hundreds of homes, according to BBC.

Continuing rain hindered rescuers from reaching the mountainous region where people were missing.