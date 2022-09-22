Pakistan former prime minister Khan apologises in contempt of court case

The court has deferred a decision on whether to indict Khan, said the lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, adding the court had directed the politician to submit an unconditional apology in writing by Oct 3.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers last month after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

"The court has appreciated the gesture," Chaudhry told Reuters, adding he expected charges would mostly be dropped after the apology.

The court was expected to release a written copy of its ruling in due course. Local media present inside the courtroom quoted Khan, saying, "I apologise if I crossed any red lines."