Indian opposition parties form 'INDIA' alliance, Modi calls them opportunists

They have, however, sought to sink their differences to challenge the BJP after Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from parliament in March.

Gandhi told reporters in Bengaluru the fight against BJP is a fight to "defend the idea of India, defend the voice of the Indian people". INDIA's statement mentioned building a strong economy and fighting what they called BJP's persecution of Indians.

Kharge said the next meeting of the alliance would form a coordination panel, name a convenor and take up the complex issue of farming out seats for parties in the alliance to contest one-on-one against BJP.

BJP'S GRAND ALLIANCE

Speaking later on Tuesday, Modi said political alliances "built on negativity" never succeeded and recalled the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) BJP launched in 1998.

BJP organised an NDA meeting in the capital on Tuesday, the first in years, to mark its 25th anniversary and gathered 38 parties, many of them small groups with limited regional pockets of influence.

NDA has diminished as an alliance since Modi came to power in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 as he led BJP to strong victories, reducing the influence of alliance partners.

But BJP is reviving NDA now as it does not want to leave anything to chance to win a third term, say political analysts in local media.

"We unite the people of India, they divide the people of India, they underestimate the ordinary people of India," Modi told the NDA meeting, referring to opposition parties.

"People are watching why they are coming together, what is the glue that is bringing them together," Modi said. "People have made up their mind to give the mandate to NDA a third time."