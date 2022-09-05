Hasina wants ‘tested friend’ India to show ‘more broadness’ on Teesta

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said India should show “more broadness” in sharing the water of the Teesta and other rivers, calling the country a “tested friend” of Bangladesh.

In an interview with Indian agency Asian News International ahead of her New Delhi visit, Hasina said the long standing problem should be solved because India would also benefit from it.

She pointed out that her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is “very eager” to solve the problem. The problem, however, is “in India”, she added, referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s objection to sharing Teesta water with Bangladesh.