India's women wrestlers push for reforms after sexual harassment case

In domestic media interviews, Singh has denied the charges that he sexually harassed the six female wrestlers, who have represented India internationally, with an aide saying his innocence would be proved by the judiciary.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail.

"It is a matter of tremendous sadness, but the wrestlers have done the right thing by raising their voices," said Mona Dahiya, the mother of two teenage sisters, Deepika and Ishanshu, training to be wrestlers in the northern state of Haryana.

"We are worried if some of the top wrestlers could experience this (sexual harassment), then it can happen with our girls too," she said at her home in Kharkhoda, a town 60 km (37 miles) from New Delhi, as she stirred up strength-giving banana milkshakes for her daughters.

The Dahiyas, along with nine female wrestlers and their parents to whom Reuters spoke, were determined that none of the young women would give up the sport, however.

Instead, they are setting their eyes on WFI elections set for July to achieve their demand for reforms of a system that provides guidance to more than 53,000 young female wrestlers.

Some parents said they wanted women appointed at all levels of training and running the wrestling federation, as well as other sporting bodies.